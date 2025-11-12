Google Drive down; users locked out of files

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google Drive is currently experiencing a significant server outage, preventing thousands of users from accessing their files.

According to Downdetector, a leading outage-tracking website, users of the popular cloud storage platform have reported being unable to access documents, including Google Sheets and Google Docs, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The disruption has affected both personal and professional users who rely on Google Drive for daily file storage and collaboration.

As of 1 pm ET there were nearly 3,000 reports of users having problems using Google Drive, with half of those reports citing the main problem as server connection issues. It was reported that over a third of users were having trouble accessing their personal files.

"Please fix Google, people got school and work and they depend on Docs!" one person wrote on DownDetector. "It says: 'Can't open this file. This file isn’t available without an internet connection,'" a second person added.

"My personal account works, but I cannot reach the server on my school account for docs," one student wailed. "Very frustrating because I have to finish my memo."

According to the site, the largest outage zones included New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It was also reported that the issues with Google Drive started around 12:25 pm. "Was working on a Google doc when it suddenly acted like I had no internet (not true)," one person commented. "I need to access my default account for school but whenever I click the icon for it it redirects me." Some users of the free cloud service have reported that they only suffered a momentary loss but eventually came back. The outage comes after 183 million Gmail users were issued a major warning about a password breach.

News.Az