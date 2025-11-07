Apple TV down: Outage disrupts streaming for thousands

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV, experienced an outage affecting nearly 14,907 users in the United States on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruption caused service interruptions for thousands of users, preventing access to streaming content across the platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Downdetector reported that issues began appearing in multiple U.S. regions, with users reporting difficulties logging in, streaming shows, and accessing content libraries.

