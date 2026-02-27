Google faces inquiry in Belgium over its online ad pricing strategies

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Belgium's competition authority announced that it had launched an investigation into Google's sale of online ads.

According to the authority's announcement, the Competition Prosecutor General's Office found “serious indications” of possible violations of rules governing the abuse of a dominant position or economic dependence following complaints about Google's conduct in digital advertising.

The investigation, now formally underway, follows referrals from market participants concerned about Google's role across several layers of the online advertising ecosystem, which connects advertisers with publishers seeking to monetize their digital inventory.

The authority noted that Google operates at multiple levels in the online ad market, including as a platform for selling ad space and as a provider of services to advertisers.

These activities place the company at the center of the complex system of intermediaries that facilitate digital ad placements.

The inquiry will assess whether Google's market conduct amounts to an undue exercise of market power or unfair commercial dependence in violation of competition law.

News.Az