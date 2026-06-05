House fire in Indonesia’s Central Jakarta leaves one dead, fire injured

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A house fire in Indonesia’s Central Jakarta on Friday killed one person and injured five others, local authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The blaze broke out in the Gambir district during the early hours of the day and quickly engulfed a residential building in a densely populated neighborhood.

According to the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Department, an elderly man was found trapped inside the house and died at the scene, while five other residents suffered burn injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Gambir Police Chief Agus Adi Wijaya said in a statement that the suspected cause of the fire was a gas stove explosion that struck a gas cylinder, which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Firefighters deployed multiple fire engines to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to neighboring houses. Authorities are continuing to assess material losses and investigate the incident.

News.Az