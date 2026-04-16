Google in talks with Pentagon on classified AI deal

The report, citing people familiar with the talks, says the proposed arrangement would enable the US military to use Google’s AI systems for a wide range of lawful applications, including sensitive government operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Neither Google nor the Pentagon immediately responded to requests for comment.

During negotiations, Google has reportedly proposed safeguards to limit how its AI can be used, including restrictions on domestic mass surveillance and on autonomous weapons systems without appropriate human oversight.

The discussions reflect growing pressure on major US technology firms to balance lucrative government contracts with ethical and security concerns surrounding advanced AI deployment.

A potential deal would mark another step in the Pentagon’s broader effort to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations, as the US government seeks to improve efficiency, reduce costs and accelerate decision-making across administrative and defence systems.

For Google, the agreement would deepen its relationship with the US government and strengthen its position in the competitive market for defence and public-sector AI services.

Big Tech companies are increasingly competing for government contracts involving advanced AI systems, cloud infrastructure and data analytics.

As AI capabilities expand rapidly, governments around the world are exploring how to safely deploy these tools in defence and intelligence contexts while maintaining oversight and compliance with legal frameworks.

The reported talks highlight the accelerating convergence between Silicon Valley’s leading AI developers and national security institutions, as artificial intelligence becomes a central component of modern defence strategy.