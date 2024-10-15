Google to use small nuclear reactors to power AI data centers

Google has entered into an agreement with Kairos Power to utilize small nuclear reactors for generating the significant energy required to operate its artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

The company says the agreement with Kairos Power will see it start using the first reactor this decade and bring more online by 2035, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The companies did not give any details about how much the deal is worth or where the plants will be built.Technology firms are increasingly turning to nuclear sources of energy to supply the electricity used by the huge data centres that drive AI."The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies," said Michael Terrell, senior director for energy and climate at Google."This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone."The deal with Google "is important to accelerate the commercialisation of advanced nuclear energy by demonstrating the technical and market viability of a solution critical to decarbonising power grids,” said Kairos executive Jeff Olson.The plans still have to be approved by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as well as local agencies before they are allowed to proceed.Last year, US regulators gave California-based Kairos Power the first permit in 50 years to build a new type of nuclear reactor.In July, the company started construction of a demonstration reactor in Tennessee.

