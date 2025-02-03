Grammys 2025: Beyonce wins album of the year as full winners list revealed

Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for

The 2025 Grammy Awards saw some major milestones, with Beyonce clinching the coveted Album of the Year for her latest release, Cowboy Carter.

The night also belonged to Kendrick Lamar, who won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his track “Not Like Us,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lamar dedicated his Record of the Year win to Los Angeles, particularly the fire-impacted communities of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

Beyonce’s victory in Album of the Year capped off an impressive night as she also made history with a total of 99 Grammy nominations, surpassing her husband Jay-Z's previous record of 88. Full list of winners below.

After Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, she delivered an impassioned speech calling on record labels to provide healthcare to developing artists.

The Beatles were among the early winners, winning for Best Rock Performance for their “final” song, “Now and Then”, which was completed with the help of AI. The award was accepted by John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.

Photo: Kendrick Lamar celebrates winning Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammys (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter - WINNER

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles - “Now and Then”

Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Charli XCX - “360”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - WINNER

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”

“Good Luck, Babe!” - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter - songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER

“Please Please Please” - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter - songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq - songwriters (Beyoncé)

Chappell Roan is up for Best New Artist (2024 Invision)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

doechii

Raye

Chappell Roan - WINNER

Shaboozey

Khruangbin

Teddy Swims

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas - songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile” - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift - songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D Mile” Emile II

Ian Fithcuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro - WINNER

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen - WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé - WINNER

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Kacey Musgraves won Best Country Song for her track ‘The Architect’ (Invision)

Best Country Song

“The Architect” - Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne - songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) - WINNER

”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” - Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips - songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” - Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters - songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan - “Cowboys Cry Too”

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - “II Most Wanted” - WINNER

Brothers Osborne - “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay - “Bigger Houses”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - “I Had Some Help”

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”

Jelly Roll - “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”

Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman” - WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto - “Big Mama”

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM” - WINNER

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) - WINNER

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - “Residuals”

Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”

Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)” - WINNER

SZA - “Saturn”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Marsha Ambrosius - “Wet”

Kenyon Dixon - “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald - “No Lie”

Muni Long - “Make Me Forget”

Lucky Daye - “That’s You” - WINNER

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” - Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch - songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” - Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi - songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten - songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” - Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore - songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang - songwriters (SZA) - WINNER

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You - Avery*Sunshine - JOINT WINNER

En Route - Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and the New World - Childish Gambino

Crash - Kehlani

Why Lawd? - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) - JOINT WINNER

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii - “Nissan Altima”

Eminem - “Houdini”

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”

GloRilla - “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” - Marlanna Evans - songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” - Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams - songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)

“Like That” - Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn - songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER

“Yeah Glo!” - Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods - songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later - J Cole

The Auditorium, Vol 1 - Common and Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii - WINNER

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) - Eminem

We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm - Clairo

The Collective - Kim Gordon

What Now - Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming - St Vincent - WINNER

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”

Fontaines DC - “Starburster”

Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”

St Vincent - “Flea” - WINNER

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds - WINNER

Best Pop Dance Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch - WINNER

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - WINNER

Sabrina Carpenter scooped Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2024 summer hit, ‘Espresso’ (AP)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX - “Apple”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso” - WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On” - Disclosure

“Loved” - Four Tet

“Leavemealone” - Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

“Neverender” - Justice and Tame Impala - WINNER

“Witchy” - Kaytranada

Billie Eilish is nominated for several awards including Best Pop Vocal Album (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Brat - Charli XCX - WINNER

Three - Four Tet

Hyperdrama - Justice

Timeless - Kaytranada

Telos - Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix” - Kaytranada - remixer (Doechii featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” - David Guetta - remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” - FNZ and Mark Ronson - remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) - WINNER

“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix” - Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish - remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)

“Von Dutch” - AG Cook - remixer (Charli XCX and AG Cook featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then” - The Beatles - WINNER

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” - Green Day

“Gift Horse” - Idles

“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” - St Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” - Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne - WINNER

“Crown of Horns” - Judas Priest

“Suffocate” - Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica

“Cellar Door” - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura - songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” - Annie Clark - songwriter (St Vincent) - WINNER

“Dark Matter” - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” - Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot - songwriters (Idles)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say - Queen Sheba

Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series - Omari Hardwick

Good MUSIC Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word - Malik Yusef

The Heart, the Mind, the Soul - Tank and the Bangas - WINNER

The Seven Number Ones - Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)” - The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” - Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield

“Juno” - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” - Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortne - WINNER

“Little Fears” - Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black - Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 - Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday - Samara Joy - WINNER

Milton + Esperanza - Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal - Catherine Russell and Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song - Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place - Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) - Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck - WINNER

Solo Game - Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning to Forever - John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes - The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk a Mile in My Shoe - Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence - Dan Pugach Big Band - WINNER

Golden City - Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again - Michel Camilo and Tomatito

Cubop Lives! - Zaccai Curtis - WINNER

Collab - Hamilton de Holanda and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time and Again - Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy - Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola

Cuba and Beyond - Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet

As I Travel - Donald Vega featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign - Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun - André 3000

Code Derivation - Robert Glasper

Foreverland - Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin - Meshell Ndegeocello - WINNER

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor - Taylor Eigsti - WINNER

Rhapsody In Blue - Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) - Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan

Mark - Mark Guiliana

Speak to Me - Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen - Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) - WINNER

Merrily We Roll Along - Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook - John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders - Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs - Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz - Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It on Eve” - Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing in Rambling” - The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt - Keb’ Mo’ - Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse” - Sierra Ferrell - WINNER

“The Ballad of Sally Anne” - Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“Yaya” - Beyoncé

“Subtitles” - Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” - Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” - Sierra Ferrell - WINNER

“Runaway Train” - Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky” - Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

