Grammys 2025: Beyonce wins album of the year as full winners list revealed
The 2025 Grammy Awards saw some major milestones, with Beyonce clinching the coveted Album of the Year for her latest release, Cowboy Carter.
The night also belonged to Kendrick Lamar, who won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his track “Not Like Us,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Lamar dedicated his Record of the Year win to Los Angeles, particularly the fire-impacted communities of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.
Beyonce’s victory in Album of the Year capped off an impressive night as she also made history with a total of 99 Grammy nominations, surpassing her husband Jay-Z's previous record of 88. Full list of winners below.
After Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, she delivered an impassioned speech calling on record labels to provide healthcare to developing artists.
The Beatles were among the early winners, winning for Best Rock Performance for their “final” song, “Now and Then”, which was completed with the help of AI. The award was accepted by John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.
Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.
Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyonce - Cowboy Carter - WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Charli XCX - “360”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - WINNER
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
“Good Luck, Babe!” - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter - songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER
“Please Please Please” - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter - songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq - songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
doechii
Raye
Chappell Roan - WINNER
Shaboozey
Khruangbin
Teddy Swims
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)
“Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas - songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With a Smile” - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift - songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D Mile” Emile II
Ian Fithcuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro - WINNER
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen - WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé - WINNER
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“The Architect” - Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne - songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) - WINNER
”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Am Not Okay” - Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips - songwriters (Jelly Roll)
“I Had Some Help” - Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters - songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)
“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan - “Cowboys Cry Too”
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - “II Most Wanted” - WINNER
Brothers Osborne - “Break Mine”
Dan + Shay - “Bigger Houses”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - “I Had Some Help”
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll - “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”
Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman” - WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”
Latto - “Big Mama”
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM” - WINNER
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) - WINNER
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - “Residuals”
Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”
Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)” - WINNER
SZA - “Saturn”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Marsha Ambrosius - “Wet”
Kenyon Dixon - “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald - “No Lie”
Muni Long - “Make Me Forget”
Lucky Daye - “That’s You” - WINNER
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” - Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch - songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning” - Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi - songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten - songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me” - Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore - songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang - songwriters (SZA) - WINNER
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You - Avery*Sunshine - JOINT WINNER
En Route - Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and the New World - Childish Gambino
Crash - Kehlani
Why Lawd? - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) - JOINT WINNER
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
Doechii - “Nissan Altima”
Eminem - “Houdini”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
GloRilla - “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - WINNER
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” - Marlanna Evans - songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)
“Carnival” - Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams - songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)
“Like That” - Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn - songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER
“Yeah Glo!” - Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods - songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later - J Cole
The Auditorium, Vol 1 - Common and Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii - WINNER
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) - Eminem
We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm - Clairo
The Collective - Kim Gordon
What Now - Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming - St Vincent - WINNER
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”
Fontaines DC - “Starburster”
Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”
St Vincent - “Flea” - WINNER
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds - WINNER
Best Pop Dance Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch - WINNER
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter scooped Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2024 summer hit, ‘Espresso’ (AP)
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX - “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso” - WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“She’s Gone, Dance On” - Disclosure
“Loved” - Four Tet
“Leavemealone” - Fred Again.. and Baby Keem
“Neverender” - Justice and Tame Impala - WINNER
“Witchy” - Kaytranada
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Brat - Charli XCX - WINNER
Three - Four Tet
Hyperdrama - Justice
Timeless - Kaytranada
Telos - Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix” - Kaytranada - remixer (Doechii featuring JT)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” - David Guetta - remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” - FNZ and Mark Ronson - remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) - WINNER
“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix” - Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish - remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)
“Von Dutch” - AG Cook - remixer (Charli XCX and AG Cook featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then” - The Beatles - WINNER
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” - Green Day
“Gift Horse” - Idles
“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” - St Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” - Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne - WINNER
“Crown of Horns” - Judas Priest
“Suffocate” - Knocked Loose featuring Poppy
“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica
“Cellar Door” - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura - songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” - Annie Clark - songwriter (St Vincent) - WINNER
“Dark Matter” - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” - Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot - songwriters (Idles)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say - Queen Sheba
Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series - Omari Hardwick
Good MUSIC Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word - Malik Yusef
The Heart, the Mind, the Soul - Tank and the Bangas - WINNER
The Seven Number Ones - Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
“Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)” - The Baylor Project
“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” - Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield
“Juno” - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck
“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” - Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortne - WINNER
“Little Fears” - Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Journey In Black - Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1 - Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner
A Joyful Holiday - Samara Joy - WINNER
Milton + Esperanza - Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding
My Ideal - Catherine Russell and Sean Mason
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Owl Song - Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley
Beyond This Place - Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) - Lakecia Benjamin
Remembrance - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck - WINNER
Solo Game - Sullivan Fortner
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Returning to Forever - John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes - The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk a Mile in My Shoe - Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence - Dan Pugach Big Band - WINNER
Golden City - Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Jazz Album
Spain Forever Again - Michel Camilo and Tomatito
Cubop Lives! - Zaccai Curtis - WINNER
Collab - Hamilton de Holanda and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time and Again - Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy - Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola
Cuba and Beyond - Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet
As I Travel - Donald Vega featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign - Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun - André 3000
Code Derivation - Robert Glasper
Foreverland - Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin - Meshell Ndegeocello - WINNER
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Plot Armor - Taylor Eigsti - WINNER
Rhapsody In Blue - Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live) - Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan
Mark - Mark Guiliana
Speak to Me - Julian Lage
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen - Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) - WINNER
Merrily We Roll Along - Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
The Notebook - John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Outsiders - Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Suffs - Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Wiz - Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best American Roots Performance
“Blame It on Eve” - Shemekia Copeland
“Nothing in Rambling” - The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt - Keb’ Mo’ - Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood
“Lighthouse” - Sierra Ferrell - WINNER
“The Ballad of Sally Anne” - Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
“Yaya” - Beyoncé
“Subtitles” - Madison Cunningham
“Don’t Do Me Good” - Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves
“American Dreaming” - Sierra Ferrell - WINNER
“Runaway Train” - Sarah Jarosz
“Empty Trainload of Sky” - Gillian Welch and David Rawlings