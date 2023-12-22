Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to liberated Zabukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today sent 121 people (30 families) from Baku to Zabukh village of Lachin district, News.Az reports.

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reached 176, comprising 688 individuals.

News.Az