Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 24 families (88 people) were relocated to Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town as part of the First State Program on Great Return to the country’s territories liberated from occupation, News.Az reports.

Khojaly residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Khojlay town has reached 44, comprising 169 individuals.

News.Az