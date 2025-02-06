Greece declares state of emergency on Santorini due to ongoing quakes

Passengers board a ferry as they leave following high seismic activity, on the island of Santorini, Greece, February 3, 2025. (REUTERS/Nikos Christofakis

Greece has declared a state of emergency on Santorini after a series of earthquakes shook the popular tourist island this week and prompted more than 10,000 residents and workers to evacuate, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Since Sunday, hundreds of near-constant tremors have been recorded in the sea between Santorini and the island of Amorgos, the strongest measuring a magnitude of 5.2 on Wednesday night.

Authorities on Wednesday warned of a high landslide risk on parts of the island. They have shut schools, dispatched rescuers and advised residents to avoid ports and indoor gatherings.

Army, fire service and police units have been deployed to the island.

The Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said the state of emergency would be in place until March 3, to allow it to respond to the population's needs and to the consequences of the seismic activity.

Greece is one of Europe's most earthquake-prone countries but seismologists have said that the high seismic activity is unprecedented and could last weeks or months.

Santorini took its current shape following one of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, around 1600 BC.

