Greece starts fining unvaccinated 60+ people
Unvaccinated people over 60 years of age in Greece will be fined as of Monday, local media reports said.
The fine will be €50 ($57) for January and €100 ($114) from February to raise inoculation levels and relieve pressure on the country’s healthcare system, local daily Kathimerini reported.
Ninety percent of people over 60 have been vaccinated or have booked a vaccination appointment since the fine was announced, the report added,
However, an estimated 300,000 people could face a penalty.
In the country, medical professionals who have not received a shot against COVID-19 have already been suspended and face the prospect of being sacked if they fail to comply with vaccination rules.
Some government officials favor expanding mandatory vaccination to people aged 50-59, but no such decision has been made yet.
Greece registered another 95 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, while the country’s total death toll nears 22,000.
News.Az