Yandex metrika counter

Greece suspends asylum applications for migrants from North Africa

  • World
  • Share
Greece suspends asylum applications for migrants from North Africa
Photo: BBC

Greece has suspended the processing of asylum applications from North Africa for three months after a surge in migrant numbers, News.az reports citing BBC.

Arrivals by boat from the region will be arrested and detained, conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

He added that Greece was "sending a message of determination... to all traffickers and all their potential customers that the money they spend may be completely wasted, because it will be difficult to reach Greece by sea."

"This emergency situation requires emergency response measures."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      