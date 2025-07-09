Greece suspends asylum applications for migrants from North Africa

Greece has suspended the processing of asylum applications from North Africa for three months after a surge in migrant numbers, News.az reports citing BBC.

Arrivals by boat from the region will be arrested and detained, conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

He added that Greece was "sending a message of determination... to all traffickers and all their potential customers that the money they spend may be completely wasted, because it will be difficult to reach Greece by sea."

"This emergency situation requires emergency response measures."