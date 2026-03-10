British Airways cancels Middle East flights, leaving passengers stranded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airlines in the UAE and across the Middle East suspended or rerouted flights after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to airspace closures and widespread disruptions.

The escalating situation has led to cancellations, with airlines saying safety concerns and regulatory directives are behind the decision as they monitor developments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Qatar Airways

Regular flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline said services will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of the airspace.

However, following temporary authorisation for limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways has started a reduced number of flights to and from Doha between March 10 and March 12 to help passengers affected by the disruption.

Departures from Doha will serve destinations including London Heathrow, Cairo, Jeddah, Muscat, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Madrid and Frankfurt, while additional long-haul services are planned to cities such as Toronto, Dallas, Melbourne, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Inbound flights to Doha are also scheduled over the same period from cities including Seoul, London, Delhi, Madrid, Beijing, Perth and Istanbul.

The airline said these flights do not represent a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket. Customers with bookings between February 28 and March 22 may change their travel dates or request a refund. A further operational update is expected on March 10.

Oman Air

Oman Air has cancelled flights to several regional and international destinations due to ongoing airspace closures in parts of the Middle East.

The airline said all flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab will be cancelled until March 15.

However, Oman Air said additional flights have been added to help accommodate affected passengers, and travellers are advised to check the airline’s website for the latest destinations and schedule updates.

Passengers can book available flights through the Oman Air website or mobile app. The airline said additional services may be added and travellers are advised to check schedules regularly for updates.

Saudia

Saudia has partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, operating a limited number of services from March 7.

The airline said flights between Riyadh and Dubai and Jeddah and Dubai are currently operating on a reduced schedule, with additional services expected to be restored gradually.

However, Saudia has extended the suspension of flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain until 11.59pm GMT on March 10 (3.59am GST on March 11).

Cancellations of flights to and from Moscow and Peshawar have been extended until March 15.

Saudia said its operational schedule remains under constant review and further updates will be announced as they become available.

