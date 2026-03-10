Pentagon torches over $5B in weapons in just 48 hours of Iran war

In the first two days of the war against Iran, the US military used more than $5 billion in munitions, according to a Pentagon assessment.

The huge sum, $5.6 billion, is raising more concerns on Capitol Hill about how quickly the US Defense Department is burning through advanced weapons systems, including long-range precision guided munitions that were used extensively in the first several days of the war, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The US and its allies are also expending a significant number of air defense munitions to shoot down incoming Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, of which Tehran has a “huge stockpile,” Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has said.

Kelly said senators would continue to ask briefers behind closed doors today about the per-day cost of the conflict to the US.

Multiple congressional sources told CNN that the ongoing war means the administration will likely soon need toask Congress for supplemental funding to produce more munitions. “That’s the next big fight,” said one congressional aide.

