Iran war drives up Massachusetts gas prices

Amid the Iran war, gas prices continue to fluctuate, rising nearly 10 cents overnight in Massachusetts.

In the Bay State, the average cost for a gallon of gas on Tuesday was $3.40. Just a week ago, $2.97 was the going price, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

GasBuddy said on Monday that across the country, the average price of gas has gone up 51.1 cents over the last week.

The Strait of Hormuz is now effectively closed, so the price of oil globally continues to fluctuate — having a direct impact on everything from gas prices, to flight ticket prices, to goods being transported by semi trucks.

Here's what makes it worse — a representative from GasBuddy tells NBC10 Boston tell us that the blend of gasoline used during the spring and summer months is more expensive than the winter blend. That can cost up to an additional 15 cents a gallon, depending on where you are in the country.

"With the Iran conflict, we are seeing prices that will be even more elevated as a result," Matt McClain from GasBuddy said.

President Trump said on Monday that he and his administration are working to stabilize the oil market.

