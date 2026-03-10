Elon Musk reveals X Money’s early public launch next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The highly anticipated financial app from the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is launching earlier than expected.

Elon Musk posted on X to reveal that the app’s early public access launch will take place as soon as next month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Why it Matters for Crypto?

Musk’s vision of transforming social media into an “everything app” has been gradually taking shape with the development of X Money. The latter is supposed to be a new payments feature designed to bring financial services directly to the platform.

Up until this moment, Musk said that the app was running in a closed internal beta.

Early screenshots of the popular actor William Shatner suggested that the app may include features such as a debit card with cashback, as well as tools for sending and receiving payments.

One of the biggest questions surrounding X Money, however, is whether or not it will support cryptocurrencies. Musk, who has frequently influenced crypto markets in the past, particularly through his comments about Dogecoin, as well as his decision to integrate Bitcoin payments for Tesla purchases, as well as to hold BTC on Tesla’s balance sheet, has hinted at broader financial capabilities for the platform.

News.Az