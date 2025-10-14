Greece to introduce 13-hour workday, a first in the EU

Parliament is set to vote on the controversial legislation on Wednesday, amid planned nationwide protest rallies. Despite growing pushback from unions and opposition parties, the bill is expected to pass comfortably with the votes of the ruling New Democracy party, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Since taking power in 2019, the center-left government has transformed the country’s labor market into what it hails as one of the most “flexible” in Europe. Starting in July 2024, employees in industry, retail, agriculture and some service sectors can be asked to work a new six-day schedule, with an extra 40 percent paid on top of their regular wage for the sixth working day. The move, a shift against a trend toward shorter working weeks in some European countries, was deemed necessary due to Greece’s aging and shrinking population and a major shortage of skilled workers.

Greece was gripped by a general strike on Tuesday, the second this month, as unions demanded the withdrawal of the new legislation. Most public transport and public services were brought to a standstill amid mass protests.

“Flexible working hours” in practice means “the abolition of the eight-hour workday, the destruction of every concept of family and social life and the legalization of overexploitation,” the public sector union, ADEDY, said in a statement.

The new legislation stipulates that employees can work up to 13 hours per day on no more than 37.5 days per year, with a maximum limit of 48 hours per week, based on a four-month average and maximum overtime of 150 hours. But the 40-hour workweek continues to be the rule, and overtime in general is to be better compensated, with a 40 percent bonus.

The 13-hour workday should be voluntary with no employee obliged to work overtime, the Labor Ministry has said. But unions have argued that employers have the upper hand in this negotiation, particularly in a country with almost no tradition of workplace inspections.

The legislation would also introduce an option for annual leave to be fragmented into more than two parts throughout the year, flexible weekly schedules, two-day contracts and fast-track hiring via an app, all in order to fulfill “urgent company needs,” the draft legislation says.