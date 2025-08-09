Greece wildfire contained, but high winds keep evacuations underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters brought a major wildfire on the outskirts of Athens under control Saturday, but evacuations continued as forecasters warned of strong winds through the weekend.

The blaze, which erupted Friday in the town of Keratea southwest of the capital, killed an elderly man and destroyed homes, olive groves, and farmland. Authorities say the fire is now contained but still smoldering, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wind gusts reaching 80 kph (50 mph) had fueled the flames, forcing police to go door-to-door to ensure residents evacuated. Images showed charred homes and scorched hillsides.

Other fires in the region of Ancient Olympia and on the island of Kefalonia also appeared to have eased.

Scientists have labeled Greece and much of the Mediterranean a “wildfire hot spot,” with hotter, drier summers driving increasingly destructive blazes. Large parts of the Athens area have gone months without measurable rainfall.

News.Az