Greek farmers want to escalate protests after meeting with premier

Greek farmers decided to escalate protests after an unsuccessful meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, public broadcaster ERT announced Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“With the government declaring that there is no more fiscal room for benefits, the farmers are currently considering the future of the mobilizations,” it said.

ERT said some have proposed a de-escalation but most are dissatisfied with the meeting on Tuesday and have encouraged a march to the Athens with tractors.

A decision will be made Thursday in the central city of Larissa at a meeting of the farmer bloc from different parts of the country, it added.

Government officials said the prime minister’s proposals were substantial and fair with permanent measures for energy costs, according to ERT.

