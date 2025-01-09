Green development - key focus of China-Africa cooperation: spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Africa are partners with concrete actions in climate response and the pursuit of green development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, noting green development will be another highlight of China-Africa cooperation, News.az reports citing News.az .

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when commenting on African media reports that the consolidation of China-Africa relations and the commitment to sharing the gains of modernization have provided a strong foundation for green transition in Africa.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting Africa, pointed out that China supports Africa's green development and is committed to working with Africa to advance eco-friendly modernization, according to Guo.By drawing experience from China's Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, African countries have launched the Great Green Wall initiative to hold back the Sahara desert, Guo said.He added that China implemented hundreds of projects in the field of clean energy in Africa. The installed capacity of photovoltaic power plants jointly built by China and Africa totaled over 1.5 gigawatts.The cooperation on green technologies, such as wind power, geothermal energy and solar power, has given a strong boost to African countries' energy transition, he said.Thirty clean energy projects will be launched in Africa, 30 joint laboratories will be established, and the two sides will collaborate on satellite remote sensing and lunar and deep-space exploration, Guo said."Green development will become another highlight of China-Africa cooperation," he said.

