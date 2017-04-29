Green economy strategy on Georgia’s to-do-list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is finding ways to better use its natural resources and financial capital to turn the country into a ‘green economy.’

The first meeting was held between representatives from Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) today to create a green economy strategy for Georgia, agenda.ge reports.

The GIZ has already helped Georgia to create a document that will govern this strategy, while today works has begun on its further development into a nation-wide strategy.

The strategy will include the economy, environment protection, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and education sectors, announced the Ministry of Economy.

The strategy aims at contributing to Georgia’s sustainable economic growth and attracting new technologies that would list Georgia among the leading countries. We are doing our best to have a green growth strategy that will support the development of our country,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Irma Kavtaradze.

Besides Georgia’s economic team donor organisations such as ‘Greening Economies in the Eastern Neighbourhood’ (EaP GREEN) programm, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are also involved in creating the green economy strategy for Georgia.

Georgia has already joined the Declaration on Green Growth, which was adopted at the Meeting of the Council at the Ministerial Level on June 25, 2009. Per the declaration Georgia has obliged itself to be oriented towards "green growth” and should support green investments.

News.Az

News.Az