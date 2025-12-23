Greta Thunberg arrested at Palestine Action protest in London

Ms Thunberg being led away by police. Pic: Prisoners for Palestine/PA

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London during a demonstration supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers.

The City of London Police said a 22-year-old woman was taken into custody for displaying a placard in support of the proscribed group, Palestine Action, in violation of Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

In a video shared by the Prisoners for Palestine protest group, Ms Thunberg can be seen holding a sign reading "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide" at a demonstration outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.

The group claimed they targeted the company on Tuesday morning because they provide services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems.

Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

The Swedish activist was at the rally in London to support multiple members of the banned group who are currently in prison on remand and have been on hunger strike since 2 November.

At least three of those who initially began the hunger strike have now stopped as their health deteriorated, but others are continuing.

Those on hunger strike are demanding an end to the UK hosting weapons factories that supply arms to Israel, the de-proscription of Palestine Action, an end to mistreatment of prisoners in custody, and immediate bail.

They have been visited by several politicians, some of whom have warned the government that the striking prisoners might die in the coming days.

But the government has insisted it will not intervene in ongoing legal cases.

News.Az