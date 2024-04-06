News.az
Greta Thunberg
Tag:
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg released after UK protest arrest
23 Dec 2025-21:47
Greta Thunberg arrested at Palestine Action protest in London
23 Dec 2025-16:59
Greta Thunberg briefly banned from Venice after green dye climate protest in Grand Canal
26 Nov 2025-14:59
Israel deports Greta Thunberg and 170 other Gaza flotilla activists
06 Oct 2025-17:43
Israeli forces intercept Gaza flotilla, detain 200 activists, including Greta Thunberg -
VIDEO
02 Oct 2025-09:26
Flotilla for Gaza says boat hit by drone in Tunisian waters, officials deny attack
09 Sep 2025-07:46
Israel pledges to prevent Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying Greta Thunberg from reaching its destination
09 Jun 2025-00:03
Police detain activist Greta Thunberg at Gaza war protest in Copenhagen
04 Sep 2024-12:06
Azerbaijani MFA appeals to Dutch authorities
06 Apr 2024-15:08
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in The Hague
06 Apr 2024-10:08
