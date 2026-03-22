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Grotesques of Trump and Putin were burned in Spain - PHOTO

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Grotesques of Trump and Putin were burned in Spain - PHOTO
Source: Yahoo News

Gigantic effigies of President Donald Trump were burned on the final night of the Fallas festival in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Thursday.

The satirical depictions of the president — known as ninots ― went up in flames in a fiery climax to the annual event, whose participants have now ridiculed Trump for years, News.az reports, citing Yahoo News.

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Trump was this year mocked in multiple grotesque sculptures that have been on display across the city in recent days, often alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A ninot depicting Donald Trump is burned during the Fallas festival.

The burnings came amid heightened tensions between Trump and Spain’s government, which has criticized the president’s Iran war and resisted his calls to boost its defense spending.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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