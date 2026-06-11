U.S. will hit Iran 'very hard tonight', Trump says

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U.S. President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social account, said the United States would launch powerful new attacks against Iran and signaled plans to target key Iranian energy infrastructure, including Kharg Island

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran's naval, air and air-defense capabilities had been largely destroyed and warned that the United States would be "hitting Iran very hard tonight", News.Az reports.

The U.S. president also stated that Washington could eventually take control of Kharg Island and other Iranian oil infrastructure facilities, asserting that the United States would assume control over Iran's oil and gas markets in a manner similar to what he described as U.S. involvement in Venezuela.

The remarks mark a further escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran amid ongoing military confrontations and diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a broader agreement between the two sides. Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran that additional military action would follow unless a peace deal is reached.

Notable Kharg Island is considered Iran's most important oil export hub and plays a crucial role in the country's energy sector. The island has previously been at the center of military discussions and operations during the current conflict.

The White House has not yet released additional details regarding the timing or scope of any potential operations mentioned in Trump's statement.

News.Az