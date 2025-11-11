Groww IPO listing tomorrow: Will it be a strong debut?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Groww, operated by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, are set to list on Indian stock exchanges tomorrow, November 12. Investors are closely watching whether the digital stockbroking firm can deliver strong listing gains following a week of fluctuating grey market trends.





The IPO, which opened for bidding on November 4 and closed on November 7, saw massive investor interest. The allotment was finalized on November 10, indicating a robust demand for the company’s shares, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Market analysts are tracking the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge sentiment ahead of the listing. Long-term investors are also assessing Groww’s potential in India’s growing digital investing sector, which continues to attract new retail and institutional participants.

The listing marks a significant milestone for Groww as it seeks to expand its footprint in a competitive fintech market.

