China's BYD mega car carrier heads to Australia to challenge Ford, Mazda

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BYD is moving closer to challenging established automakers such as Ford and Mazda in Australia’s vehicle sales rankings after a massive shipping vessel carrying close to 5,000 vehicles departed from China for Australian ports for the first time this week.

The shipment is intended to support surging demand for hybrid and electric vehicles amid high fuel prices, following a record month in which BYD reported 7,702 vehicle sales—placing it behind only market leader Toyota in the Australian market, News.Az reports, citing the portal Drive.

The arrival of the BYD Zhengzhou in Melbourne next month—before continuing on to Sydney and Brisbane—forms part of a larger wave of approximately 30,000 vehicles from BYD and its luxury brand Denza scheduled to reach Australia during May and June, roughly triple the company’s usual shipment volume.

BYD has already recorded more than 25,000 vehicle sales in Australia so far this year, representing a 111 per cent increase compared to 2025. Many of the incoming vehicles, including the 4,810 units aboard the company-owned vessel, are expected to be handed over to customers upon arrival.

If these deliveries proceed as planned, BYD could reach as many as 90,000 vehicle handovers, putting it within striking distance of Ford and Mazda, which ranked as Australia’s second- and third-best-selling brands last year with 94,399 and 91,923 sales respectively.

The use of a BYD-owned vessel to expedite vehicle deliveries for Australian customers marks a notable development in automotive logistics. The single ship alone represents roughly one month of standard scheduled imports.

The BYD Zhengzhou is one of eight purpose-built roll-on, roll-off car carriers owned by the company, deployed across global markets when additional shipping capacity is required.

More than 2,000 of the 4,810 vehicles onboard from Shanghai include models such as the Atto 2 small SUV and Sealion 7 mid-size electric SUV, alongside vehicles from Denza, including the B5 off-roader and D9 people mover.

Also included in the shipment are Shark 6 utes, Sealion 8 plug-in hybrid seven-seaters, Atto 1 hatchbacks, and what may be among the first batches of Seal 6 plug-in hybrid wagons destined for Australia, according to footage provided by BYD.

The company stated that the cargo will be “evenly dispersed between Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane” and prioritised for essential workers with active outstanding orders.

The vessel is scheduled to unload its first cargo in Melbourne on Tuesday, 2 June—after arriving on 31 May, according to ShipFinder—before continuing along Australia’s east coast.

“BYD’s vertically integrated system allows it to scale production as required, with a fleet of BYD-owned vessels ready to take cars wherever they need to go almost anywhere in the world,” said BYD Australia chief operating officer Stephen Collins in a statement.

“BYD is truly unique in this way and Australian customers are benefitting directly as demand increases for innovative new energy vehicles that are affordable and cost-effective to run.”

The company’s strategy contrasts with other automakers, as no major car manufacturer in recent memory has used a fully purchased vehicle-carrying vessel for shipments to Australia.

In 2023, two ships were dedicated to transporting Ford Ranger utes and Everest 4WDs from Thailand to Australia, but those vessels were chartered by Ford Australia rather than owned outright, with the lease arranged as a three-year agreement announced in August 2023.

News.Az