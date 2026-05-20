Laos expands efforts to tackle climate-related disasters

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Laos is strengthening its resilience and disaster management efforts as climate change and natural disasters continue to threaten socio-economic development and the livelihoods of communities heavily dependent on natural resources, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A scientific seminar on climate change and disaster risk reduction was held from Monday to Wednesday in Vientiane province, bringing together participants to discuss strategies for improving resilience and enhancing disaster management capacity in Laos.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Monexay Laomuaxong said climate change and natural disasters are global challenges that affect not only the environment but also socio-economic development and the livelihoods of people reliant on natural resources.

He noted that the National Assembly has actively implemented international commitments related to climate change and disaster risk reduction, while also acknowledging ongoing challenges and limitations that require stronger cooperation and more effective implementation measures.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness, strengthen knowledge and skills, and improve capacity in addressing climate change and disaster risks affecting Lao society. It also served as a platform for participants to exchange experiences and lessons learned from local activities and field work.

Discussions focused on policy and legislative proposals, the implementation of strategies and laws related to climate change and disaster management, greenhouse gas emission reduction, resilience building, and the development of a modern disaster risk management system.

Participants also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between central and local authorities in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, while sharing community-level experiences in dealing with climate-related disasters.

News.Az