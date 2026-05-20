PM Modi visits Rome, meets Giorgia Meloni during final leg of five-nation tour - VIDEO

Modi’s trip to Italy comes under the framework of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which focuses on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchange, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

According to reported figures, bilateral trade between India and Italy reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while Italian foreign direct investment in India totalled USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025, reflecting steadily growing economic ties.

Meloni welcomed Modi upon his arrival, posting “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” on social media alongside images of their meeting and a previous encounter at the Colosseum.

The Italy visit marks the final stop of Modi’s broader diplomatic tour, which also included the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. During the tour, India and the Nordic countries also agreed to establish a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in energy security and digital infrastructure.