Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures steady ahead of Nvidia earnings

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US stock futures edged higher on Wednesday as Wall Street prepared for Nvidia (NVDA) earnings, with investors hoping for strong results to ease concerns over persistent inflation, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) gained 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F), which has a lower concentration of technology stocks, traded flat.

On Tuesday, US equities declined as technology shares pulled back and Treasury yields climbed.

Market participants are closely watching the upcoming quarterly results from Nvidia, which have historically acted as a major catalyst for broader market moves. Although the company remains the world’s most valuable firm and its stock has continued to advance this year, competitors in the semiconductor sector are gradually narrowing the gap.

Nvidia’s earnings are being viewed as a key indicator for whether demand for artificial intelligence will remain strong, as the chipmaker sits at the center of the global AI industry. The results, due after the market close, are expected to be closely analyzed for signs of continued heavy spending by Big Tech on AI infrastructure.

The broader AI-driven rally remains one of the main positive forces in markets otherwise pressured by geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing inflation concerns. Expectations that rising prices could push the Federal Reserve toward further interest rate hikes have weighed on growth stocks, including those tied to AI.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to add to market uncertainty, with the ongoing conflict involving Iran contributing to inflationary pressures. US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military action in the coming days if a peace deal is not reached.

News.Az