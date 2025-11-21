Yandex metrika counter

Groww parent Billionbrains reports 12% rise in quarterly profit on lower costs

  • Economics
  • Share
Groww parent Billionbrains reports 12% rise in quarterly profit on lower costs
Photo: Reuters

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (BILO.NS), the parent company of Indian online brokerage Groww, reported a 12% increase in second-quarter profit on Friday, supported by lower operating expenses.

The company, which went public earlier this month, posted a consolidated net profit of 4.71 billion rupees ($53.14 million), up from 4.20 billion rupees a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      