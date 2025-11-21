Groww parent Billionbrains reports 12% rise in quarterly profit on lower costs

Groww parent Billionbrains reports 12% rise in quarterly profit on lower costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (BILO.NS), the parent company of Indian online brokerage Groww, reported a 12% increase in second-quarter profit on Friday, supported by lower operating expenses.

The company, which went public earlier this month, posted a consolidated net profit of 4.71 billion rupees ($53.14 million), up from 4.20 billion rupees a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az