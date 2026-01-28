GTA 6 may go digital-only at launch to avoid leaks

Citing information from Graczdari — described by PPE.pl as a source involved in physical game sales across Europe — the report says Take-Two currently has no concrete plans to release a boxed version of the game at launch. While a physical edition is widely expected at some point, the publisher may opt for a digital-first strategy on consoles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the report, Grand Theft Auto 6 could launch digitally before arriving in physical form at a later date. Estimates for this gap vary widely: some sources suggest the boxed edition could follow three to four weeks after the digital release, while others claim it may not arrive until early 2027. PPE.pl notes that more clarity is expected by mid-February.

“We’re hearing more and more that the physical version won’t be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks,” the source said. “We’re getting conflicting reports — some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won’t happen until early 2027.”

The reported strategy comes against the backdrop of multiple high-profile leaks involving Rockstar titles in recent years. In September 2022, more than an hour of early Grand Theft Auto 6 development footage appeared online in one of the biggest data breaches in games industry history, giving players an unprecedented first look at the project.

In December 2023, the game’s first official trailer was also leaked a day before its scheduled release by an anonymous user on X, although the circulating version was low resolution and heavily watermarked. Earlier still, in 2021, extensive footage from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition surfaced online ahead of its launch.

Given this history, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are likely eager to minimize the risk of further leaks ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6’s official release. Physical copies have frequently been a source of premature disclosures in the past, as retailers sometimes receive shipments early, allowing players to obtain copies before launch and stream gameplay online.

This context lends weight to claims that Take-Two could delay the physical release of GTA 6 as a precautionary measure to protect the game’s content and narrative from early exposure.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, following two major delays. The game was initially slated for a Fall 2025 release, later postponed to May 26, 2026, before Rockstar announced the new November 2026 date.