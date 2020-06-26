GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Armed Forces, News.Az reports referring to a congratulatory message on the Twitter page of the organization.

“ODED-GUAM Secretariat congratulates Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces,” the message said.

The GUAM, established on October 10, 1997, is a regional organization of four post-Soviet states: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.

