GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan
- 26 Jun 2020 14:45
- 19 Aug 2025 12:28
- Politics
The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Armed Forces, News.Az reports referring to a congratulatory message on the Twitter page of the organization.
“ODED-GUAM Secretariat congratulates Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces,” the message said.
The GUAM, established on October 10, 1997, is a regional organization of four post-Soviet states: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.