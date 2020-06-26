Yandex metrika counter

GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan

GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan

The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Armed Forces, News.Az reports referring to a congratulatory message on the Twitter page of the organization.

“ODED-GUAM Secretariat congratulates Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces,” the message said.

The GUAM, established on October 10, 1997, is a regional organization of four post-Soviet states: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.


