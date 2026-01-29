Gunfire, explosions heard near airport in Niger's capital

Videos and multiple witnesses reported what appeared to be air-defense systems engaging unidentified projectiles near Diori Hamani International Airport, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The situation later appeared to calm, with reports citing an official who said the incident was under control, without providing further details.

The cause of the blasts remains unclear, and there has been no confirmation of casualties. The military authorities have not issued an official statement.

Residents living in neighborhoods close to the airport told AFP that the gunfire and explosions began shortly after midnight and continued for about two hours before calm returned. The airport, which also hosts an air force base, is located roughly 10 kilometers (six miles) from the presidential palace.

Like neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, Niger has been battling jihadist groups responsible for repeated deadly attacks across the region.

Niger is also a major uranium producer. A large uranium shipment intended for export has been stranded at the airport amid unresolved legal and diplomatic disputes with France following the military government’s nationalization of the country’s uranium mines.

“The situation is under control. There is no need to worry,” Anadolu Agency quoted a Foreign Affairs Ministry official as saying, without elaboration. The official added that authorities were trying to determine whether the gunfire was linked to the stalled uranium shipment.

Niger has been led by Abdourahamane Tiani since a 2023 coup that overthrew the country’s elected civilian president.