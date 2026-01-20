Blast at Chinese-run Kabul restaurant kills seven

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful explosion ripped through a Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, killing at least seven people, including a Chinese national, and injuring several others, officials said.

The blast struck on Monday in the Shahr-e-Naw district — a heavily guarded commercial area known for offices, shopping centers, and embassies — which is typically considered one of the safest neighborhoods in the city, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Afghan police said a Chinese citizen identified as Ayub and six Afghan nationals were killed near the restaurant’s kitchen. Several others, including five Chinese nationals, were wounded. Hospital officials reported receiving 20 injured people, among them women and a child, with seven declared dead on arrival.

The Islamic State group’s Afghan branch claimed responsibility, stating that a suicide bomber carried out the attack. The restaurant was reportedly popular within Kabul’s Chinese Muslim community and was jointly operated by Chinese and Afghan partners.

China’s foreign ministry said it had requested Afghan authorities to provide urgent medical treatment to the injured, investigate the incident thoroughly, and take stronger measures to protect Chinese citizens and investments in the country.

The attack highlights ongoing security challenges in Afghanistan despite Taliban assurances of stability since taking control in 2021. Bombings and militant attacks — many claimed by Islamic State — continue to pose serious risks, including to foreign nationals and businesses.

News.Az