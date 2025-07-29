Gunman shoots at least 2 people in New York office building

An active shooter shot at least one police officer and one civilian at an office building in Manhattan, New York City on Monday, News.az reports citing CNN.

Police have been responding to the situation and asked people to avoid the vicinity of East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

"At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized," said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch on social media.

News.Az