Gunmen kill 27 worshippers in Mosque attack in Northern Nigeria

At least 27 people were killed and several others injured when armed men stormed a mosque during morning prayers in Katsina state, local officials said.

The attack took place around 04:00 GMT in Unguwan Mantau village, Malumfashi district, as worshippers gathered to pray. Witnesses said the gunmen opened fire inside the mosque before fleeing, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

No group has claimed responsibility. Authorities say such assaults have become frequent across Nigeria’s northwest and north-central regions, where violent clashes between herders and farmers over land and water access have escalated in recent years.

A hospital official confirmed the death toll, while Katsina state commissioner Nasir Mu’azu said soldiers and police have been deployed to secure the area. He noted that gunmen often hide in farmlands during the rainy season to launch attacks.

The violence comes weeks after more than 100 people were killed in a similar raid in Benue state. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have urged the government to act decisively to end what they describe as “almost daily bloodshed.”

