At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens feared dead

At least 25 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria, dozens feared dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 25 people have been rescued while another 25 remain missing after a boat carrying around 50 passengers capsized in northwestern Nigeria’s Sokoto State, authorities said on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that no bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, but the missing passengers are presumed dead, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The wooden vessel, transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, overturned on Sunday. Local officials blamed the accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely heavily on water transport.

Rescue efforts have been complicated by strong water currents caused by a nearby dam, according to Goronyo local government chairman Zubairu Yari.

Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria during the rainy season, when weak enforcement of safety rules and overcrowded vessels heighten the risks.

News.Az