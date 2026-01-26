Gunmen open fire at soccer field in Mexico, killing at least 11

Gunmen opened fire at a soccer field in central Mexico on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and injuring 12 others, authorities said.

Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto said in a statement shared on social media that the attackers arrived as a soccer match was ending, News.Az reports, citing AP.

According to the mayor, 10 people died at the scene, while another victim later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Among those wounded were a woman and a minor.

Prieto described the shooting as part of a broader “crime wave” affecting the city and called on President Claudia Sheinbaum to provide federal assistance to curb the violence.

The Guanajuato State Prosecutor’s Office said it had launched an investigation and was working with federal authorities to strengthen security in the area.

Guanajuato recorded the highest number of homicides in Mexico last year, amid ongoing clashes between the local Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

“Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” Prieto said.

At the national level, the Mexican government says the country’s 2025 murder rate fell to its lowest level since 2016, at 17.5 homicides per 100,000 people, though analysts have cautioned that the figures may not fully capture the scale of violence nationwide.

