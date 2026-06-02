‘Off Campus’ star Mika Abdalla and fiance Jake Short end engagement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Off Campus” breakout star Mika Abdalla and Jake Short have ended their engagement.

A representative for Abdalla told Us Weekly exclusively: “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together,” News.Az reports.

The statement added that the two “continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms,” while also requesting privacy and respect regarding the situation.

The pair originally met on the set of Sex Appeal in 2021 and then started dating. Four years after they met, their engagement was confirmed via Instagram.

Following the highly successful premiere of Prime Video’s Off Campus, Abdalla — who stars as Allie — is currently focused on filming the second season. Based on Elle Kennedy‘s book The Score, season 2 will revolve around Allie and Dean’s (Stephen Kalyn) love story.

“Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more,” Abdalla exclusively told Us in May. “And that’s something I’m really excited about. You just want to see more.”

Abdalla explained that the show wanted to “stay true to a lot” of Allie and Dean’s love story.

“Allie and Hannah’s story lines are so connected to one another that it just made a lot of sense to touch on that this season,” she said about the extended focus on Allie and Dean throughout season 1. “All the books, they build off of each other and they’re all connected. It didn’t really make sense to not include certain elements from the other books in this season.”

Looking ahead, Abdalla expressed excitement at the chance to explore more of the fictional couple’s relationship.

“I’m just really looking forward to digging deeper into who Allie and Dean are. They both kind of have these fronts, these personas that are hard to kind of crack through. They are kind of stereotypes of themselves, if that makes sense,” she told Us. “But in the books, there’s so much beneath the surface of Dean and there’s so much beneath the surface of Allie.”

Abdalla continued: “When it is time for our season, I’m excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more. [We] see Allie and Dean as their exteriors a lot in season 1. And while that is fun, and they are super fun characters to play, I think as actors, selfishly, both of us are really excited to like, get psychological.”

News.Az