Gunshots reported at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport -VIDEO
Photo: 12News
Several police officers and first responders were dispatched to Sky Harbor Airport on Christmas night following reports of gunshots, according to Phoenix airport officials.Police were called at 9:41 p.m. and the Terminal 4 security checkpoint was temporarily closed, airport officials said, News.az reports, citing foreign media.
It is unclear if anyone was shot.
In a statement, Sky Harbor Airport said: "At about 9:41 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots fired in Terminal 4. The Terminal 4 A security checkpoint was temporarily closed and PHX Sky Train operations were paused at Terminal 4 as a precaution. The incident has been resolved and operations are returning to normal."
Several police officers and other first responders were dispatched to reports of gunfire inside Terminal 4 at #SkyHarborAirport on #Christmas night, according to officials with the Phoenix airport. pic.twitter.com/2mXDD1abDo— News.Az (@news_az) December 26, 2024