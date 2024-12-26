Gunshots reported at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several police officers and first responders were dispatched to Sky Harbor Airport on Christmas night following reports of gunshots, according to Phoenix airport officials.

Police were called at 9:41 p.m. and the Terminal 4 security checkpoint was temporarily closed, airport officials said, News.az reports, citing foreign media. It is unclear if anyone was shot.In a statement, Sky Harbor Airport said: "At about 9:41 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots fired in Terminal 4. The Terminal 4 A security checkpoint was temporarily closed and PHX Sky Train operations were paused at Terminal 4 as a precaution. The incident has been resolved and operations are returning to normal."

