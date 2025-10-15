Guterres emphasizes reform agenda for 'maximum impact'

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the Secretary-General presented a series of proposals aimed at enhancing the UN’s effectiveness and improving coordination across its three core pillars: peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.

Addressing the General Assembly, António Guterres briefed Member States on the structural reforms and programme realignments that are needed across the UN System to make it fully fit for today’s challenges, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

“My vision for the United Nations system is clear: Entities that work together as one, to deliver better – overcoming fragmentation, eliminating duplication, improving funding models, and maximizing synergies,” the Secretary-General said.

‘For the people we serve’

He stressed the need for a more streamlined, collaborative, and cost-effective approach, “ensuring that resources entrusted to us deliver maximum impact for the people we serve.”

As part of the reform drive, Mr. Guterres announced the creation of a dedicated UN80 implementation team to advance reform proposals, either by bringing them to decision-making intergovernmental bodies – or moving forward unilaterally where it is within his authority.

“The ultimate direction of the UN80 Initiative rests with you, the Member States of the United Nations,” Mr. Guterres emphasised.

The briefing is part of the UN80 Initiative, which aims to streamline operations, sharpen impact, and reaffirm the UN’s relevance in a rapidly changing world.

This is the third of three workstreams created to guide the reform process.

Workstream 1 focuses on modernising business operations and improving efficiency across the Secretariat and the UN System -including through consolidated administrative platforms, relocations to lower-cost duty stations, and reduced real estate costs-while safeguarding core programme delivery.

Initial proposals included in the revised estimates for the 2026 budget, are now before the General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, with decisions expected by December this year.

Workstream 2 examines the full lifecycle of mandates to strengthen coherence, accountability, and impact.

Its initial recommendations are under consideration by an Informal Ad Hoc Working Group of the General Assembly, co-chaired by Jamaica and New Zealand, which is leading a “discovery phase” through the end of 2025.

News.Az