Hamas delegation to discuss ceasefire in Gaza during cairo Talks

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on August 13 to meet with Egyptian mediators and discuss ways to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, says one of the movement’s leaders, Taher al-Nunu, on Hamas’ official Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

The delegation has begun preliminary talks ahead of meetings set to start on Wednesday.

Key topics of the discussions will include ending the war in Gaza, delivering humanitarian aid, and achieving national consensus on all political issues through intra-Palestinian dialogue.

News.Az