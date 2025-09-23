Hamas denies Trump’s claim of blocking Gaza ceasefire efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has rejected US President Donald Trump’s accusation that the Palestinian terror group is obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Hamas has never been an obstacle to reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip… The US administration, the mediators and the entire world know that the war criminal [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is the sole party obstructing all attempts to reach an agreement,” Hamas says in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump, in his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier today, said that Hamas was refusing to release the hostages held in Gaza or accept a ceasefire.

News.Az