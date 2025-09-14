Hamas expects Islamic countries to form alliance to pressure Israel

Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

The Palestinian movement Hamas expressed hope that the summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Qatari capital Doha will decide to form an international coalition to put pressure on Israel.

An open letter with the corresponding content was published in the radicals’ Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"We expect that urgent measures will be taken to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, including the formation of an international alliance whose members could put pressure on Israel and its allies," the document says. Hamas leadership also called on Arab leaders to "implement the provisions of the Joint Defense Treaty" of the Arab League and impose "comprehensive sanctions" against Israel. The movement is convinced that Israel's recent attack on Doha proves that the authorities of the Jewish state "do not seek a ceasefire and the mutual release of prisoners," but, on the contrary, "want to hinder the mediation mission" of Qatar.

An extraordinary Arab League and OIC summit will be held in Doha on September 15. The reason for its convening was the September 9 attack by Israel on Hamas leadership members who were in one of the Palestinian movement's residences in Doha. According to the Qatari side, a security officer was killed and several others were wounded. Hamas denied media claims about the deaths of its negotiating delegation members, admitting that five members of the group were killed in the attack, including the son of the movement's leader in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayi.

News.Az