Hamas offers conditional aid access for hostages as Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas announced on Sunday that it is willing to coordinate with the Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to hostages held in Gaza — but only if Israel halts airstrikes and opens permanent humanitarian corridors.

The statement came a day after Hamas released a disturbing video showing emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David digging what he claimed to be his own grave. The footage drew sharp condemnation from Western leaders and the Israeli public, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Israeli authorities, around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive. Humanitarian groups have been denied access to the captives, and their families have received few, if any, updates on their conditions.

While pressure builds internationally, Israel said it allowed four UN fuel tankers to enter Gaza to help run hospitals, bakeries, and other essential services. Separately, Egypt was reportedly preparing to send two trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel, though it was unclear if they had crossed the border as of Sunday.

Fuel and food have been in critical shortage in Gaza since Israel severely curbed aid deliveries earlier this year, aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing the hostages. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, six more people died of starvation or malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 175, including 93 children, since the war began.

News.Az