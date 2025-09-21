Hamas: Recognition of Palestine must be accompanied by practical measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The recognition of Palestine by Australia, Great Britain and Canada is an important step, but it must be accompanied by practical measures on the part of the authorities of these countries."

This was stated in a statement published by the Hamas movement on its Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"Recognizing Palestinian independence is an important step, but it must be followed by concrete actions to immediately end the war in the Gaza Strip and prevent the annexation of the West Bank," the statement said.

It is also noted that the movement views recognition of a Palestinian state as an expression of support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom.

News.Az