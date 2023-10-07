Hamas will pay heavy price for its actions, Israel warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hamas terrorist organization will pay a heavy price for its actions, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

“About an hour ago, the Hamas terrorist organization carried out a combined attack, including the firing of rockets and terrorist infiltrations into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said

“The IDF will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organization will pay heavy price for its actions. Civilians are asked to act according to the special instructions posted on the National Emergency Portal and stay adjacent to shelters. Residents in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip are asked to stay in their homes,” the ministry added.

News.Az