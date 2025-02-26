Hamas to return bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian group Hamas said on Wednesday it will return the bodies of four Israeli hostages in the coming hours in exchange for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, News.Az reports citing The New York Times.

Israel had delayed the agreed-upon prisoner release, which threatened to collapse the ceasefire in Gaza. The current six-week first phase of the ceasefire expires this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people lined highways in Israel on Wednesday as the bodies of a mother and her two young sons, killed in captivity in the Gaza Strip, were taken for burial. The Bibas family's plight has been a rallying cry for Israelis seeking the speedy release of all the hostages.

With hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza living in tent camps and damaged buildings, Palestinian health officials said another infant died of hypothermia Wednesday, bringing the toll to seven babies over the past two weeks.

