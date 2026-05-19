Hantavirus-hit cruise ship docks in Rotterdam for decontamination
- 1060440
- World
-
- Share https://news.az/news/hantavirus-hit-cruise-ship-docks-in-rotterdam-for-decontamination Copied
Photo: Getty Images
The cruiseship hit by a deadly outbreak of hantavirus has finally docked in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. It will be disinfected and the crew will go into quarantine, News.Az reports, citing France 24.
It will then be setting sail for Iceland, where it is to start another trip on May 29.
By Aysel Mammadzada