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Hantavirus-hit cruise ship docks in Rotterdam for decontamination

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Hantavirus-hit cruise ship docks in Rotterdam for decontamination
Photo: Getty Images

The cruiseship hit by a deadly outbreak of hantavirus has finally docked in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. It will be disinfected and the crew will go into quarantine, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

It will then be setting sail for Iceland, where it is to start another trip on May 29. 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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